Published 06:48 IST, December 15th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Australia 405/7 at Stumps
India vs Australia 3rd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Highlights: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 2 of the IND vs AUS third test in Brisbane.
Australia and India face off once again as the third test kicks off in Brisbane at the iconic Gabba stadium. Both India and Australia have won a match each in the two matches that have been played so far and it is all to play for in the third test in Brisbane.
Day one ended up being called off early after both sides engaged in a brief play. Incessant rainfall took over The Gabba. The third test match will be crucial for both sides as the World Test Championship Final is on the line.
Playing XI For The Third Test Match Of The Border Gavaskar Trophy At The Gabba
India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
13:35 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Australia 405/7 At Stumps
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Australia have ended the second day on a very strong note and they have scored 405 runs at the end of day's play
13:14 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Australia Get To 400 | AUS - 400/7
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Australia are firmly in the driver's seat now, they have now put 400 runs on the board
12:45 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Cummins Getting Crucial Runs For Aussies | AUS - 356/6
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Pat Cummins is accumulating some crucial runs for the Aussies. The hosts have already crossed the 350-run mark
12:09 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Bumrah Sends Head Packing | AUS - 327/6
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Mohammed Siraj once said, ‘Game Changer Player Jasprit Bumrah is’ and it turns out to be true. Bumrah has cleaned Head up and Australia are experiencing a mini-player collapse
12:06 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Mitchell Marsh Dismissed | AUS - 326/5
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: India have secured two quick wickets, Marsh has followed Smith back to the dressing room. But it is too late now.
11:58 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Steve Smith Departs | AUS - 318/4
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Some respite for Team India as Steve Smith departs. Mitchell Marsh joins Head in the middle
11:39 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Steve Smith Scores Hundred | AUS - 312/3
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Steve Smith has finally found his footing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The former Australian skipper has scored 100 off 185 balls. Things getting tougher for India
11:32 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Second New Ball Taken | AUS - 297/3
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: India's hopes are now pinned on the new ball that has been taken. India need to break Smith and Head's partnership
11:10 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Smith Joins Travis Head's Party | AUS - 274/3
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Just what the doctor ordered for Smith as he had started to open his hands and is belting the Indian bowlers at will.
10:59 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: The Head Onslaught Continues | AUS - 244/3
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Travis Head is playing on auto-pilot mode as of now and is scoring pretty quickly at the Gabba
10:27 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Travis Head Scores Yet Another Ton | AUS - 231/3
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: India currently have no answers to Head's assault. India's tormentor-in-chief races to his second hundred of the series
09:42 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Head And Smith Hold The Fort | AUS - 162/3
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test, Day 2, Live Updates: Smith and Head have been playing pretty well from both the ends and this is creating big problems for India
09:37 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: AUS Partnership Starting To Hurt India
As India get desperate for wickets, the partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head is starting to hurt India.
09:37 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Steve Smith Nearing 50
Australian batting icon Steve Smith seems to have left his form issues behind as he nears the 50 run mark at the Gabba.
09:36 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Travis Head Reaches 50
Destructive Australian batter Travis Head has reached his half century against India.
09:35 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Steve Smith and Travis Head Going Strong
Aussie batters Travis Head and Steve Smith are going strong as Indian bowlers search for wickets.
08:38 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Second Session Begins
As lunch gets over, the second session has begun and the Australian batters are back on the crease.
07:58 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Lunch Is Called | AUS 104/3 in 43 OVRs
Lunch is called as Australia put up 104/3 on the board.
07:41 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Glimpses Of Vintage Smith?
Steve Smith has held on to his wicket as there are glimpses of his greatness as the batter looks to jump back into form.
07:32 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Travis Head Looking Good
Aussie batter Travis Head is looking good in the middle as he is getting runs with a good strike rate.
07:24 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Injury For Siraj?
Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is going off the field as there seems to be an issue with his hamstring.
07:01 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Wicket! Labuschagne Departs!
Nitish Reddy gets a big nick off Marnus Labuschagne's bat as Virat Kohli takes the catch. Australia lose their third wicket.
06:47 IST, December 15th 2024
IND vs AUS Live Updates: Bumrah Takes Two
Jasprit Bumrah struck again as he picked up the wickets of Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khwaja.
Updated 13:36 IST, December 15th 2024