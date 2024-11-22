Rishabh Pant's Impeccable Shot Stuns Pat Cummins As India Collapse On Day 1 Of 1st Test vs AUS

India vs Australia 1st Test: India locked horns with Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Optus Stadium in Perth and it turned out to be a highly disappointing batting display yet again.

Indian batting collapsed yet again as the team got bowled out for just 150 runs inside two sessions, despite winning the toss and electing to bowl first. In an innings full of gloom, there was one bright spark however as Rishabh Pant hit an absolutely audacious six to stun Pat Cummins.

Rishabh Pant stuns Pat Cummins

Australia were dominating India with the ball as they had India cornered and down by 6 wickets with just 59 runs on board. However, a steady partnership by Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy brought India back as they limped to a total of 150.

In an audacious moment, Pat Cummins was coming hard at the Indian batters. But Rishabh Pant started to counter and amazingly smashed Pat Cummins for a six going off balance and behind the wicket on a single knee.

Indian batters continue to disappoint

Debutant Nitish Reddy's gutsy 41 and Rishabh Pant's brief daredevilry proved to be fleeting silver lining in an otherwise batting no-show by India as they were shot out for a lowly 150 at tea against a disciplined Australia on the opening day of the first Test. Captain Jasprit Bumrah 's inexplicable decision to opt for batting on a bouncy green top can be debated in times to come.

Pant (37 off 78 balls), whose audacious no-look six over backward square leg off Pat Cummins, had everyone in awe, found a gritty customer in Reddy as they added 48 runs for the seventh wicket after the India's top-order were done in by double whammy of extra bounce and seam movement by Mitchell Starc (2/14 in 11 overs) and Josh Hazlewood (4/29 in 13 overs).

However, just when Pant was looking dangerous, Cummins (2/67 in 15.4 overs), who had dropped a skier, got a fuller delivery to straighten as the southpaw closed his bat face and the ball flew to the second slip.

All of India's top-order batters -- rookies, seasoned and veterans -- were hesitant in their approach and certainly the simulation at the WACA was of little help.