'Here Is A Good Opportunity': Dinesh Karthik Reveals His Choice For Delhi Capitals' Next Leader, It's Not KL Rahul

The Delhi Capitals' captaincy situation remains in limbo after they let go of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. As the franchise's title-less run continues, the franchise is set to overhaul its captaincy as a new player will be named as DC's skipper. The team has a superstar cricketer, KL Rahul, whose performance recently attracted the masses at the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Veteran Dinesh Karthik has offered his take on who should be the new skipper of the IPL franchise, and he did not elect KL for the job.

Dinesh Karthik Elects The New Skipper Of His Choice For DelhI Capitals

Former Team India Stumper Dinesh Karthik has offered a huge update on the development of the Delhi Capitals' captaincy situation. DK has elected Axar Patel over KL Rahul. The India all-rounder was retained by the Capitals for a staggering amount of INR 18 Crore. Karthik believes it will be an excellent opportunity for Axar to lead the IPL side. He added that Patel has done a good job leading Gujarat in domestic cricket and wishes him luck in the role.

“For Axar Patel, all the very best (for India vice-captaincy). A good opportunity for him. He is going to be the Delhi Capitals’ captain as well. So here is a good opportunity for him to lead and show the way. He has been doing that for Gujarat as well. So, wish him all the luck," Karthik said on the HeyCB with DK show in Cricbuzz.

India's Axar Patel celebrates after dismissing Kusal Perera during the 1st T20I match between Sri Lanka and India at the Pallekele Stadium | Image: AP Photo

While DK expressed his thoughts on a public forum, the development is yet to be made official by Axar Patel and the Delhi Capitals franchise.

Axar Patel Named As India Vice-Captain In T20Is Against England

Axar Patel will be a part of Team India when they lock horns against England in T20Is. The team was announced by the BCCI last week, and the series will be played at home, and the Gujarat all-rounder will feature in the series as the Men in Blue's vice-captain. Axar Patel was elected over Hardik Pandya, who is also a part of the five-match series.