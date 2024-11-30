Clueless PCB Takes Expected U-Turn, Shows Signs Of Accepting Hybrid Model For CT 2025

The Champions Trophy hosting debacle has been taking severe twists and turns as suspense over the schedule remains. To determine a result, the ICC is taking measures to finalize the timetable and has been in talks with the boards to find a solution. Amid the ongoing fiasco, it appears that the PCB is putting its foot down and is willing to accept the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy. One of Mohsin Naqvi's recent moves has generated a lot of talk as the debate over the CT 25 schedule continues.

PCB May Finally Accept Hybrid Model For Champions Trophy After Mohsin Naqvi Makes A Huge Move

As calls for the Hybrid Model over the Champions Trophy 2025 sparks up, reports from PTI suggest that the Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Mohsin Naqvi has met Emirates Cricket Board Mubashir Usmani in Dubai. Both of them have reportedly discussed the hybrid model for the upcoming marquee ICC tournament, which is expected to take place from February to March 2025. According to reports, Usmani was informed by PCB chief Naqvi that all preparations were on track and that Pakistan was prepared to host the Champions Trophy.

Currently, the PCB Chief is in Dubai for the ICC Board Meeting, which briefly took place on Friday to finalize the schedule for the marquee tournament. During the meeting, Naqvi also stated that all teams would receive state-level security and that the situation in Pakistan was stable. Mubashir Usmani is also the chairman of the ICC's associate members' committee, and the PCB boss meeting him has fueled speculations on whether the Pakistan Cricket Board has accepted the hybrid model.

Pakistan's Interior Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi talks to media after reviewing the Gaddafi Stadium's up-gradation work in preparation for upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Lahore | Image: AP Photo

ICC Offers Ultimatum To PCB Amid Standoff Over CT 25 Hosting Situation

Following an inconclusive meeting of its executive board because of the PCB's adamant stance, the International Cricket Council on Friday told Pakistan to either accept the 'Hybrid' model of hosting the Champions Trophy next year or be ready to be eliminated from the competition. Even though most of the ICC board members were reportedly receptive to Pakistan's plight, Naqvi was nevertheless counselled to embrace the Hybrid model as the sole "plausible solution" to the ongoing crisis.

If the hybrid model is implemented, Team India's matches in the Champions Trophy tournament will take place in a neutral location, which is likely to be the UAE. But before anything comes from the ICC, all the chatter and rumours regarding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are just speculations.