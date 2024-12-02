'Put Some Extra Effort': Harbhajan Shares Crucial Tip-offs To India For Their Next Test In Adelaide

Team India has been moving through strongly as they poll off a thunderous comeback in Test Cricket. After a shambolic performance against New Zealand at home, India received an enormous boost after the Jasprit Bumrah-led side defeated the Aussies at the opening test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. After breaching the Perth Fortress, Rohit Sharma will be leading his men as they move into North Adelaide for the second red-ball match-up. Ahead of the second test match, former India cricketer offers some key advice to the team as they gear up for the day-night challenge in Adelaide.

Former India spin bowler Harbhajan Singh has spoken out on Team India's performance in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, where he said that the visiting side remained determined while playing against a dominant team. He also believes that the Men in Blue needs to put in some extra effort against the Aussies in the upcoming match-ups.

"It was our job. We were playing to win against Australia. You get to know how good of a player you are when you play against a bigger team like Australia, and Australia was a very good team. They were the number one team. If you want to know your capabilities, you have to play against the best. That's what we did. We tried. We tried and stayed determined. Whenever we played against Australia, we had to put in some extra effort. Because they were a very good team," Harbhajan Singh said as per a Star Sports release.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and captain Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the wicket of Travis Head on the fourth day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia | Image: AP Photo

Team India Gears Up To Face Biggest Challenge In Adelaide