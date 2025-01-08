Ravi Shastri Issues Strong Mandate For Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma, Echoes Gautam Gambhir's Blunt Remark On Star Duo

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are under fire for their shambolic performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Team India lost 1-3 and lost the title they had been successfully defending for a decade. The future of the Indian Cricket superstars is under heavy scrutiny as critics are going all out over them. Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has offered his assessment of the star duo, where he echoed Gautam Gambhir's sentiments.

Ravi Shastri Recalls Gautam Gambhir's Remark While Assessing Rohit & Kohli's Performance In BGT

Ravi Shastri has recently echoed coach Gautam Gambhir's sentiments over domestic cricket. Notable, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were the only ones who missed out on competing in the Duleep Trophy, while Jasprit Bumrah was handed an exemption because of workload management. The former India coach believes that Virat and Rohit's future in Test cricket depends on their desire to continue playing at a high level. He also wants them to return to playing Ranji Trophy.

"If there's a gap for them, they should go back and play some domestic cricket and see how it is. Because when you play Test match cricket for that length of time, it's important to play domestic cricket for two reasons.

“One you are abreast with the current generation (and) you can contribute to that younger generation with your experience. And more importantly, you get to play spin more than you will ever play. If you see, India's record in India on turning tracks is not the greatest. If you have quality spinners in the opposition, they can trouble you. And they have troubled India," Ravi Shastri said during his appearance on the ICC Review.

Virat Kohli walks onto the field ahead of play on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

Former India Coach Offers His Take On Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's Future In Tests

The former India head coach also opened up on the future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Test cricket. Ravi Shastri pointed out that he would just observe how they perform in the upcoming tournaments.

"I would leave that on them and would be closely tracking how they fare in the upcoming games (ODIs against England, Champions Trophy). The hunger and desire as well is very important. One is 36, the other is 38. They would know how hungry they are. They will walk away if they think they have had enough," Shastri added.