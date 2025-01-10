Rinku Singh's Window Smash at St. George's Park Press Box Remains Unfixed, Ground Staff Seek India Finisher's Autograph

A trailblazing superstar in Team India's white-ball scene, Rinku Singh, has turned heads since his breakout performance in the IPL 2022 season. The India star made his debut on the national side and became a mainstay in the team's middle order in the T20Is. One of the team's most memorable instances with Rinku Singh was when he smashed the Press Box window of St. George's Park. Surprisingly, the window is yet to be repaired, and the ground management is seeking a special request from Rinku whenever he travels to South Africa again.

Repairs On The Window Smash By Rinku Singh Delayed, Ground Staff Seek Cricketer's Autograph

Back in December 2023, Rinku Singh was in action for Team India against the Proteas Men at St George's Park, and his unbeaten 39-ball 68, including two sixes. One of the shots broke the glass window of the press box in the Graeme Pollock Pavilion. The window is yet to be repaired by the ground staff, but it has sustained harsh weather, including a storm that took away a part of the roof in the stands last August. Because of other pressing matters, such as periodic repair and management of the facilities here amid budgetary constraints, the local management hasn't felt compelled to change it. They also mentioned that the broken window glass won't be simple to replace.

"You see, it is located at a specific height here, and it will be a tough job to get it changed. Someone would have to be hoisted on a crane, and then the repair work will be carried out, but we have focused on the more serious matters which have kept coming up," a ground management official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The ground staff further added that the windowpane would be changed in due course time, but he also quipped on getting it signed by Rinku Singh.

"Maybe we can get it autographed by Rinku whenever he comes over here next," the official added.

Rinku Singh: A Trailblazer With Immense Potential