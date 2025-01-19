Published 14:08 IST, January 19th 2025
Rishabh Pant All Set To Be Given New Role Ahead Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 After Breaking Records In IPL Mega Auction
Rishabh Pant has been picked in India's Champions Trophy squad and is likely to play for Delhi in the upcoming Ranji Trophy tournament
Rishabh Pant is being touted to become one of the biggest superstars in Indian cricket. Pant, who was severely injured in a car crash in December 2022, won the T20 World Cup with Team India upon his return in 2024. The Indian southpaw had earned a great reputation for himself as far as the red ball format is concerned, but his white ball credentials don't justify the amount of talent that he possesses. Pant had a pretty average Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, but he is now gearing up to play the Champions Trophy for India.
There were several reports that Pant was India's first choice wicketkeeper-batsman for the upcoming Champions Trophy. In Pant's absence KL Rahul did keep wickets for India in the 2023 Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. But now, with Pant back in the scheme of things, it will be a tough call for the Indian selectors to fill the spot of a wicketkeeper-batsman. Lucknow Super Giants also Pant was signed the southpaw for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore in the IPL mega auction that was held in November 2024.
Rishabh Pant Likely To Be Appointed LSG Skipper
According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Rishabh Pant is all set to be named as the Lucknow Super Giants skipper and will lead the Lucknow based franchise in IPL 2025. It is widely believed that the Delhi Capitals team management was unsure about Pant leading the team in the upcoming eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League after a poor show last time around. LSG's former skipper KL Rahul will play for the Capitals in the upcoming season.
Many believed that Nicholas Pooran was the first choice to become the LSG skipper. But the Super Giants procured Pant's service for INR 27 crores making him the costliest player in the IPL history.
Dissecting Rishabh Pant's IPL Leadership In Numbers
The Indian southpaw led the Delhi Capitals in 43 IPL games out of which he won 23 matches and lost the remaining 19. Pant enjoyed a great working relationship with former Aussie player Ricky Ponting who was Dc's coach up until last season. But even Ponting has now moved to Punjab Kings and Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the franchise's skipper.
