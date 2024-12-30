'I Am Standing': Rohit Sharma Gives Jaw-Dropping Remark To His Critics Demanding His Retirement From International Cricket

IND vs AUS 4th Test: The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has raised serious questions on the Indian team management and the skill level of the players. Australia have taken an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the ongoing series after defeating India by 184 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Rohit Sharma has led India in three Test matches 'Down Under', but he is yet to win a Test match on Australian side as a captain.

Rohit's batting and leadership, both are under the scanner. The Indian skipper is underperforming with the bat and his place in the Indian eleven is under the scanner. Fans and experts have been demanding Rohit Sharma's retirement. After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India play their next series, against England, in England in June next year.

Rohit Sharma Answers His Critics

India's chances of qualifying for the WTC Final looks bleak as of now. Even if India win the Sydney test and draw the series, their fortunes will depend on the result of Australia vs Sri Lanka series. South Africa are already through to the World Test Championship finals, but there is only spot left for either India or Australia to fill it up. After India's drubbing against Australia, Rohit Sharma was asked about the current status of his career, to which he had a very interesting reply.

'I am standing where I am standing today. Obviously few results did not go our way and that is sad. There is still a game to go. If we play that well, it will good. A draw will also be really nice. There are lot of things that did not go our way. we need to look into it and correct them. There is not enough time but don't want to just give it up. We'll try and move the momentum towards us in Sydney. We ourselves are very disappointed. We'll try and play well in Sydney', said Rohit.

WTC 2025 Final, A Distant Dream