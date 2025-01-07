'Absolutely Shocking': Sri Lanka All-Rounder Slams ICC, Calls Out Apex Cricketing Body Over Unfair Allocation Of Test Matches

WTC 2025 Final: The International Cricket Council (ICC) started the World Test Championship to add meaning to Test cricket, which was eventually being considered as a format dying a slow death. With three editions almost done and dusted, the WTC does serve as an integral part of the ICC's Future Tours Programme (FTP). In the ongoing WTC cycle, Sri Lanka's campaign will come to an end after their home series against Australia. Sri Lanka host the Aussies in a two-match Test series. Australia are almost through to play the World Test Championship against South Africa in Lord's next year.

Angelo Matthews Slams The ICC

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has called out the ICC for unfair scheduling of Sri Lanka's Test matches. The Lankan tigers will play only four Test matches in 2025. The islanders have played 13 Test matches so far in the ongoing World Test Championships and they are scheduled to play two more against Australia in January, which are the part of the ongoing WTC cycle.

After the culmination of the Australia Test series, Sri Lanka will only play two more Tests against Bangladesh and that will be the end of their Test matches in the ongoing calendar year. The Lankans might end up playing against Australia or England in the next cycle and hence their matches have decreased. Sri Lanka will also play India, but that too in 2026. They will play against India, Pakistan and West Indies in 2026 and then would end their WTC 2025-27 cycle in New Zealand and at home against South Africa.

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and vented out his anger on the ICC. Mathews only needs 1,958 runs to get to the milestone of 10,000 Test runs. 'Absolutely shocking to hear that Sri Lanka is only playing 4 test matches this entire year including the Aus Tests this month'. wrote Mathews.

India Ruin Sri Lanka's Chances Of Making It To WTC Finals