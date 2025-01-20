Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Vinod Kambli Gets Emotional While Celebrating 53rd Birthday In Thane During Routine Checkup, Video Goes Viral

Published 18:44 IST, January 20th 2025

Totally Viral/ Vinod Kambli Gets Emotional While Celebrating 53rd Birthday In Thane During Routine Checkup, Video Goes Viral

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli celebrated his 53rd birthday during his visit for routine checkup in a hospital in Thane. The video for the same went viral

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Vinod Kambli celebrates birthday with family in hospital | Image: @saintkishore/X

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has been the ‘talk of the town’ from the last few months. The major reason behind the former Indian all-rounder gathering so much limelight was his deteriorating health and poor financial conditions. Kambli was recently discharged from the hospital as he successfully underwent treatment after complaining about urinary infection and cramps. The video which featured Kambli wearing an Indian jersey with his name written on it went viral on the social and received a lot of love from fans. 

While, Vinod Kambli has gained a lot of social media footage in the past few days, the latter celebrated his 53rd birthday on January 18 in a hospital in Thane after he went there for a regular checkup. Kambli celebrated the auspicious day by cutting a cake with his family members and the hospital staff. The former Indian all-rounder was given a floral bouquet by the hospital staff members after which Kambli expressed everyone's gratitude with tears in his eyes.

Also Read: Skater Shruti Kotwal Hopes To Qualify For Winter Olympics Through AWG

Vinod Kambli's Emotional B'Day Celebration 

Vinod Kambli started gaining eyeballs when a video went viral on the social media which featured him not been able to walk properly. This raised concern for his fans and well wishers after which they became curious to know what went wrong with the former Indian all-rounder. The fans were left stunned when the shocking and bitter truth came out regarding Vinod Kambli's poor financial and deteriorating health condition. The latter didn't even have the money to sponsor his treatment. 

Also Read: Mumbai Announce Ranji Trophy Squad, Name Rohit And Jaiswal In Squad

How Did Vinod Kambli's Graph Go Down? 

A lot of helping hands were raised for Vinod Kambli by the former Indian cricketers when they came to know about his deteriorated health and financial condition. As per a report published in 2022, Kambli earns around 31,000 a month which is his only source of income and isn't feasible to look after his family members. However, the condition wasn't the same for the former Indian all-rounder 2000s. Kambli, who was once seen once a rising star of the India national cricket team fell down to bottom due to his ill habits and not giving importance to the game of cricket.

 

Updated 18:44 IST, January 20th 2025

Recommended

My Films Work The Best There: Kangana Reacts To Emergency Ban In Punjab
Entertainment News
Trump 2.0 LIVE: Thrilling New Era Awaits With Oath Ceremony
World News
Mumbai Announce Ranji Trophy Squad, Name Rohit And Jaiswal In XI
SportFit
'Judgement Apt': Congress Welcomes RG Kar Verdict | LIVE
India News
Saif Stabbing Case Live Updates: Cops To Record Actor's Statement Today?
Entertainment News
Is Priyanka Chopra Heading to Maha Kumbh? Here's What Viral Video Claims
Entertainment News
Muslim Man Converts To Hinduism To Marry Girlfriend Of 10 Years
India News
Protests Erupt Over Life Sentence To Sanjoy Roy in RG Kar Rape Case
India News
Big Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Reveals Full Specifications
Tech News
The Shadow's Edge 1st Look: SEVENTEEN's Junhui Teams Up With Jackie Chan
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: