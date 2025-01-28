Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy Return In Delhi vs Railways Match Unlikely To Be Live-Streamed Or Aired: REPORT

Virat Kohli is all set to play his first Ranji Trophy game for Delhi in 12 years. The former India captain has been heavily criticized for his recent outings with the bat. Kohli scored a total of 190 runs in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series which includes a hundred that he scored in Perth. India not only lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia after a decade, but also lost a berth in the World Test Championship finals which looked assured at one point in time.

After Indian Test Team's dismal show against New Zealand and Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly made it mandatory for the Indian players to participate in the domestic competitions.

Kohli's Ranji Trophy Return Unlikely To Be Aired

Virat Kohli was scrutinized heavily for missing the Duleep Trophy last year that was played ahead of the India vs Bangladesh Test series. The former India captain skipped the Duleep Trophy matches citing workload related issues. But Kohli is finally returning to represent Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, but the match is unlikely to be broadcasted or live-streamed.

'We don't know if BCCI will make any last-minute arrangements since Kohli is playing but we haven't been intimated anything about the broadcast of this game. Normally all big centres get one live game allotted (TV or streaming). We had a game against Tamil Nadu which was aired live. The roster for broadcast is set months in advance', a DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Virat Kohli Starts Training For Delhi's Ranji Trophy Clash Against Railways

Star India batter Virat Kohli began training with the Delhi team here on Tuesday ahead of his eagerly-awaited Ranji Trophy comeback after a 12-year gap.

The 36-year-old Kohli will be playing against Railways from January 30, marking his return to the premier domestic event where he last featured way back in 2012 in a game against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad. He arrived at the Arun Jaitley Stadium sharp at 9am this morning and after a team huddle and some warm-up exercises, proceeded to play football for about 15 minutes with his teammates.

The superstar, who is navigating a slump in form, seemed relaxed in the company of his new teammates almost all of whom are sharing the dressing room with him for the first time and were visibly excited to have him among them. The practice drill was being monitored by Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh. All star players, including ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma, have showed up for their Ranji teams after the disastrous Test tour of Australia recently.

This was owing to a BCCI diktat that players should prioritise domestic cricket whenever their international schedule allows them.