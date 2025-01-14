'Yograj Singh Kaun Hai' - Kapil Dev Gives SENSATIONAL Reply to Yuvraj Singh's Father | WATCH

1983 WC-winning captain Kapil Dev is regarded as the finest all-rounder to have led the country and he is extremely well-respected in the cricketing circles. In an interview with YouTuber Samdish Bhatia recently, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj made a few sensational statements and that is making news. Yograj, who is also a former India cricketer, confessed that after being dropped from the Indian team, he once went to Kapil’s house with a pistol, intending to take his life. “When Kapil Dev became the captain of India, North Zone, and Haryana , he dropped me for no reason,” Yograj had said.

“My wife asked me to confront him, but I decided to teach him a lesson instead. I took my pistol and went to Kapil’s house in Sector 9. He came out with his mother. That’s when I stopped.”

“I abused him a dozen times and told him, ‘Because of you, I’ve lost everything.” I want to put a bullet through your head, but I won’t do it because your pious mother is standing here.’ Then I left," he added.

Now, Kapil has responded to this statement when informed what has been told about him and his wife.

‘Kiski baat kar rahe ho?’

“Kaun hai? Kiski baat kar rahe ho?” (Who? Who are you asking about?). When informed that it was Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj, who made the statement, Kapil Dev casually replied, “Acha, aur kuch?” (Oh, that’s all?)