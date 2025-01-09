Yuzvendra Chahal SNUBBED From Haryana Team For VHT Due to Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma? HCA Reveals Reason

Veteran India spinner has not been picked for the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Bengal and now it is being speculated that his divorce rumours is the reason. But is that true, has Chahal been dropped because of his personal issues? Himachal Cricket Association has finally cleared the air of this speculation and claimed that the reason is different. For the unversed, Chahal was not picked for the side even for the group stage of the tournament, where they finished second in Group A after claiming six wins in seven matches to amass 24 points and sit only behind unbeaten Gujarat .

‘With an eye on the future’

"We have made this decision in consultation with him, as we aim to groom a few youngsters with an eye on the future," the HCA official explained. “Parth Vats, a leg-spin all-rounder, is the player we are introducing at this stage.”

Meanwhile, Chahal's wife Dhanashree brought an end to all the speculations by taking to social media and clarifying the air.

'What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing' - Dhanashree Verma

She wrote: "The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What's truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate. I've worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification."