Dhiraj Bommadevara & Deepika Kumari Emerge As Men's And Women's Recurve National Champions

Olympian duo of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Deepika Kumari overcame tough challenges from their respective opponents to emerge men's and women's recurve champions in the Archery Senior National on Friday.

Representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), Deepika, who has returned empty-handed from four Olympics, defeated her Paris Games teammate Ankita Bhakat 6-2 in the women's final.

Kolkata's Ankita, who represents Jharkhand, took the second set as Deepika faltered but the seasoned archer regained her rhythm to seal the title.

Rising archer from Haryana, Divyansh Chaudhary also gave India international Dheeraj some anxious moments by holding the first two sets.

But the Services archer won the next two sets to clinch the men's title with a 6-2 margin. It was an upset of sorts for heavyweights Services in the team event as the second seeded team had to settle for a bronze, pipping Rajasthan 5-4 (29-28).

Railways took the men's team gold, defeating Haryana 6-2. Deepika earned two gold medals for PSPB, adding a second in the mixed team event where she partnered her husband Atanu Das to defeat Punjab 6-2.

Results (all recurve finals): Men's individual: Dhiraj Bommadevara (SSCB) b Divyansh Chaudhary (HAR) 6-2; Bronze playoff: Atul Verma (UTK) b Chingakham Achanba Singh (ARU) 7-1.

Women's individual: Deepika Kumari (PSPB) b Ankita Bhakat (JHA) 6-2; Bronze playoff: Simranjeet Kaur (PUN) b Bhargavi Bhagora (GUJ) 6-5 (8-7).

Men's team: Railways b Haryana 6-2; Bronze playoff: SSCB bt Rajasthan 5-4 (29-28).

Women's team: Jharkhand b Madhya Pradesh 5-3; Bronze playoff: Maharashtra b Railways 6-2.