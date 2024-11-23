Los Angeles Dodgers name Chris Woodward as a first base coach

Search icon
Published 16:25 IST, November 23rd 2024

Chris Woodward has been named first base coach by the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking his second stint on manager Dave Roberts' staff Dodgers made the announcement Friday night. Woodward was the Dodgers first base coach from 2016-18 before leaving to take over as manager of the Texas Rangers.

Dodgers name Chris Woodward first base coach | Image: AP

Chris Woodward has been named first base coach by the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking his second stint on manager Dave Roberts' staff.

The Dodgers made the announcement Friday night. Woodward was the Dodgers first base coach from 2016-18 before leaving to take over as manager of the Texas Rangers.

Woodward fills the opening created after former first base coach Clayton McCullough became manager of the Miami Marlins .

Woodward had a 211-287 record in nearly four seasons with the Rangers. He has been a senior advisor on the Dodgers' Major League and Player Development staff for the past two seasons.

Dodgers executive vice president and general manager Brandon Gomes said Woodward will take over base running and infield responsibilities with third base coach Dino Ebel shifting to outfield duties

 

Updated 16:28 IST, November 23rd 2024

