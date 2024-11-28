Search icon
Published 20:04 IST, November 28th 2024

Kampelli To Represent India At Asian Esports Games

Pavan Kampelli will represent India at the Asian Esports Games in the eFootball segment in Bangkok on Saturday after emerging undefeated in the Esports Championship in which 450 players from the country competed.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pavan Kampelli to represent India at Asian Esports Games | Image: X.com

Pavan Kampelli will represent India at the Asian Esports Games in the eFootball segment in Bangkok on Saturday after emerging undefeated in the Esports Championship in which 450 players from the country competed.

The tournament was structured into two groups, with the top eight players advancing to the main stage.

Akash, known as 'AKASH_BIT,' secured second place in Phase 1, and will further compete in the WESC25 Grand Finale alongside Pavan, knows as 'MrTomboy', in February.

"Competing at such a high level in India has been an incredible experience, and this victory feels truly special. Our next stop is the Asian Esports Games in Bangkok and I'm fully focused and determined to bring home another win," said Pavan.

Senthil Rajan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, presented the India jersey to Pavan.

Updated 20:04 IST, November 28th 2024

