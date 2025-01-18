Search icon
Published 23:32 IST, January 18th 2025

Alexander Isak's scoring run in Premier League ends at 8 games. Jamie Vardy's record safe for now

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak's scoring run is finally over.The Sweden international had scored in eight straight games before failing to find the net in Newcastle's 4-1 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.Isak had been closing in on a record set by Leicester's Jamie Vardy in 2015.

Alexander Isak | Image: AP

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak's scoring run is finally over.

The Sweden international had scored in eight straight games before failing to find the net in Newcastle's 4-1 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Isak had been closing in on a record set by Leicester's Jamie Vardy in 2015.

It leaves Isak tied for third in the list of the longest scoring runs in the Premier League era (since 1992), according to Opta, the competition's statistics supplier:

___

Jamie Vardy (Leicester), August-November 2015

Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United), March-August 2003

Alexander Isak (Newcastle), December 2024-January 2025

Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United), December 2001-January 2002

Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), November 2013-February 2014

Jamie Vardy (Leicester), October-December 2019

___

