'A Lack Of Confidence': Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Left DISSAPOINTED After 2-1 Loss To Las Palmas

FC Barcelona lost their grip on the La Liga table as they dropped points in their last three games. Barcelona have only managed to get one point out the possible nine as Real Madrid close in on the Catalans and could possibly overtake them in the standings. Real Madrid are currently four points behind Barcelona but have two extra games in hand and could pull a two point lead if they win all their games. The situation was caused as Barcelona lost to Las Palmas 2-1 at home.

This defeat led to Barcelona's 125th anniversary being spoiled.

Coach Hansi Flick Disappointed In Team After 2-1 Loss To Las Palmas

Following a hurtful loss against Las Palmas, Hansi Flick in his post match interview expressed his displeasure in the team's performance.

"I don't think there is a lack of confidence in the players. Players alone can't win games, it's always about the team. We need to have good connections in defence and in attack, and today we didn't have them," Flick told reporters.

"I believe in the players. I have confidence in them, but things are as they are. When I started here I told them there would be no excuses.

"It's normal that some players, when they come back from injury, are not at the highest level. But if we play as a team we should be able to beat any team, but if some players are disconnected it doesn't go well.

“We have to accept the slump, now another month starts. The team has the quality.

"Today it was not possible. In front of goal we were not able to score," said Hansi Flick while speaking to the media after the loss.

‘We Were Bad In The Game’- Raphinha Gives Insight Into Team's Performance Against Las Palmas

Barcelona and Brazil winger Raphinha shared his feelings on the team's performance against Las Palmas in their 2-1 defeat.

“We were bad in the game. We have to look at what we are doing wrong to try to improve and win the games. We have dropped the level of what we were doing and this is making games more difficult for us.

“I don't care about the goal, I cared about the victory. We didn't win and I'm not satisfied with the match. Am I angry? Yes," said Raphinha as he shared his feelings on the team's performance.

"I don't want to talk about it because they can use it against me and punish me, but in the second half, only 30 minutes were played instead of the 45 required.