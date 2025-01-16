'Wanted To Keep The Momentum': Barcelona Thrash Real Betis 5-1 To Reach Copa Del Rey Quarterfinals

FC Barcelona had a field day with Spanish side Real Betis as they thrashed them 5-1 in their Copa Del Rey round of 16 match. Barcelona continued on their impressive form as they had just won the Spanish Super Cup after defeating Real Madrid in the finals by a score of 5-2. As they continued their impressive run of form, five different players scored for Barcelona including Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Gavi.

Barcelona Smash Real Betis 5-1 In Copa Del Rey RO16

Barcelona followed up its rout of Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final with a comfortable 5-1 victory over Real Betis in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Gavi and Jules Koundé scored a goal each in the first half-hour and Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal added to the lead in the second half to give the Catalan club the win and a spot in the quarterfinals.

It was the fourth straight victory in 2025 for Barcelona, which on Sunday defeated Madrid 5-2 in Saudi Arabia to win the Spanish Super Cup.

“We wanted to keep the momentum from the Super Cup here at home in front of our fans,” Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí said. “We continue like this and keep the foot on the throttle. The (Christmas) break did well for us, we were able to refresh.”

Barcelona Regain Lost Momentum

Barcelona had lost its last two games in 2024 before going on a winning streak against Barbastro in the Copa del Rey and Athletic Bilbao and Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

Playmaker Dani Olmo, registered in the last minute after a long battle between Barcelona, the Spanish league and Spain’s federation because of a missed deadline by the club, helped set up Gavi’s opening goal in the third minute at Montjuic stadium. Yamal gave the pass for Koundé's goal in the 27th.

Koundé thought he had added to the lead in first-half stoppage time but his effort was disallowed by video review because he was offside. Yamal also had one called back by the VAR because of offside early in the second half.

Barcelona’s third goal finally counted when Raphinha found the net in a breakaway in the 58th. Torres scored the fourth from inside the area in the 67th, a few minutes after coming off the bench, and Yamal sealed it after a nice run in the 75th.

Vitor Roque scored Betis’ lone goal by converting an 84th-minute penalty kick.