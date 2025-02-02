Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 17:56 IST, February 2nd 2025

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés LIVE Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the La Liga match between Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Barcelona players celebrate | Image: AP

FC Barcelona who had a fantastic start to their La Liga campaign have fallen from form and are thus now in third place in the La Liga table. Barcelona will be looking to get their La Liga campaign back on track as they look to chase down Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid who are currently in second and first. If Barcelona win tonight, they will cut down the gap to Real Madrid down to only four points. 

Where will Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Deportivo Alavés will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Spain.

When will Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés La Liga match be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Deportivo Alavés will be played on Sunday 2nd February at 6:30PM IST.  

How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés La Liga match Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately the Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés La Liga match won’t broadcast in India as there is no official broadcast partner for La Liga in the country.

How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés live streaming of La Liga match in India?

Fans can watch the Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés La Liga live streaming in India for free on gxr.world website. 

How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés live streaming of La Liga match in USA?

Fans can watch the Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés La Liga live streaming in USA on ESPN plus.

How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés live streaming of La Liga match in UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés La Liga match on Premier Sports.

How to watch Barcelona vs Deportivo Alavés live streaming of La Liga match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Deportivo Alavés vs Barcelona La Liga live streaming on Bein Sports.

Updated 17:56 IST, February 2nd 2025

