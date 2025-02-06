Barcelona vs Valencia LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Copa del Rey Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Barcelona will take on Valencia in their Copa del Rey quarterfinal which is all set to take place in the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia. Barcelona have been in terrific form all season but went through a bit of a slump which put them in third place in the league standings. Valencia on the other hand are in a relegation battle and are currently stuck in 19th place. Both teams will be looking to get the win in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal match but as things stand currently, Barcelona are the favourites to win the match.

When will the Barcelona vs Valencia match in Copa del Rey take place?

The Barcelona vs Valencia Copa del Rey quarterfinal Match will take place on Thursday, 7th February 2025 at 2:00 AM IST.

Where will the Barcelona vs Valencia match in Copa del Rey take place?

The the Barcelona vs Valencia match in Copa del Rey will take place at the Mestalla Stadium in Spain.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Valencia live telecast on TV in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India to watch the Barcelona vs Valencia match in Copa del Rey.

How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the Barcelona vs Valencia match in Copa del Rey via the FanCode app and website.

How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia live streaming in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no live streaming or telecast of the Barcelona vs Valencia in the UK. The updates can be followed on their official social media pages.

How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia live streaming in the US?