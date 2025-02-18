Bayern Munich vs Celtic Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Champions League Live In India, UK and USA?

Bayern Munich will host Celtic in a crucial Champions League playoff clash at the Allianz Arena. The German giants claimed a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture and will seek to capitalise on their home comfort.

Both Bayern and Celtic finished outside the top eight and will have to go through a playoff in order to secure a place in the UCL playoffs. Both Alphonso Davies and Joao Palhinha are carrying injuries and are doubtful for this match while Celtic don't have any major injury issues.

Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League Live Streaming

Where will Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Celtic will be played at the Allianz Arena.

When will Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Celtic will be played on Wednesday, 19th February at 01:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live broadcast of the Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Celtic will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Celtic will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Celtic UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Bayern Munich and Celtic live on Paramount+. The match will start on Tuesday at 8:00 PM IST.

