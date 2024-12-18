Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 21:09 IST, December 18th 2024

Bengal Beat Rajasthan 2-0 To Qualify For Santosh Trophy Quarterfinals

The 32-time champions Bengal are now on nine points from three matches. Manipur are on seven points from three and Jammu & Kashmir earned their first point of the final round.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bengal football team | Image: AIFF

West Bengal beat Rajasthan 2-0 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the 78th Senior National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, here on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir held Manipur to a 1-1 draw in the other Group A match at the Deccan Arena.

The 32-time champions Bengal are now on nine points from three matches. Manipur are on seven points from three and Jammu & Kashmir earned their first point of the final round.

Bengal scored on either side of the half-time break through Rabilal Mandi (45th) and Naro Hari Shreshtha (56th).

Manipur, who came into the match on the back of wins against defending champions Services and Rajasthan, took the lead through Naoroibam Romen Singh (45+2) before Aakif Javaid equalised for J&K in the second half injury-added time. 

Updated 21:09 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.