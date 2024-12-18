Bengal Beat Rajasthan 2-0 To Qualify For Santosh Trophy Quarterfinals

West Bengal beat Rajasthan 2-0 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the 78th Senior National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy, here on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir held Manipur to a 1-1 draw in the other Group A match at the Deccan Arena.

The 32-time champions Bengal are now on nine points from three matches. Manipur are on seven points from three and Jammu & Kashmir earned their first point of the final round.

Bengal scored on either side of the half-time break through Rabilal Mandi (45th) and Naro Hari Shreshtha (56th).