Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 07:02 IST, December 7th 2024

Celta Vigo gets back to winning ways with victory over Mallorca

Celta Vigo got back to winning ways following a month without a victory when Hugo Álvarez and Iago Aspas gave it all three points in a 2-0 result at home to Mallorca in La Liga on Friday.

Santi Mina (Celta Vigo) | Image: AP

Celta Vigo got back to winning ways following a month without a victory when Hugo Álvarez and Iago Aspas gave it all three points in a 2-0 result at home to Mallorca in La Liga on Friday.

Mallorca came into the match seeking to consolidate its sixth place position and although it had the best of the early chances it had little luck against in-form goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Instead, Álvarez gave Celta the lead in the 32nd minute and Aspas made sure of the points when he volleyed home a rebound with eight minutes remaining.

Antonio Raíllo was sent off for the visitor shortly beforehand for deliberate handball.

Celta moved up into 10th place. Mallorca stayed in sixth.

Updated 07:02 IST, December 7th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.