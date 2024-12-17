Chelsea Confirms FA Has Contacted Mykhailo Mudryk After 'Adverse Finding' In Player's Doping Test

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk, one of the most expensive players in soccer history, had an “adverse finding” in a routine urine test, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The Ukraine international, who was bought by Chelsea for $108 million in 2023, was contacted by the English Football Association following the finding.

Mudryk said he had “never knowingly” taken banned substances, Chelsea said in a statement.

The FA did not comment on the situation when approached by The Associated Press and Chelsea did not say if he had been suspended. Mudryk was last included in a Chelsea squad as an unused substitute on Dec. 1.

“Both the Club and Mykhailo fully support The FA's testing program and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested,” Chelsea said.