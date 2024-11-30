Search icon
Published 08:46 IST, November 30th 2024

Chelsea Transitions from Turmoil to Stability, but Maresca Dismisses Title Contender Status

Chelsea is improving from recent instability, but manager Enzo Maresca believes they are not yet contenders for the title this season.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Enzo Maresca | Image: AP

With kick-off at 7:00 PM, Chelsea invites Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge on December 1, 2024. Having demonstrated excellent form in previous games, including successes in both domestic and European events recently, Chelsea heads into this game with a strong win possibility. Aston Villa, on the other hand, has suffered; their previous seven games have resulted in no victories. Both teams depend on the meeting since Chelsea wants to confirm their place for European qualifying and Villa wants to stop their underperformance and ascend the Premier League ladder.

Chelsea moving from chaos to consistency but title challenger? Maresca says ‘no’

Liverpool’s fast start and Manchester City’s unusual slide make it easy to overlook Chelsea’s climb up to third place in the English Premier League.

Just don’t call it a title contender.

“No. I’d really like to say, ‘Yes, we are there,’ but we are not there,” Blues manager Enzo Maresca said Friday.

But progress? Yes. It wasn’t long ago that Chelsea was in the headlines for its revolving door of coaches and seemingly wasteful spending, combined with inconsistent performances on the field.

Chelsea takes a four-match Premier League unbeaten run into Sunday’s game at Stamford Bridge against Aston Villa.

Chelsea has lost just twice in 12 league games — 2-0 to City in the season opener and 2-1 at Anfield last month. Chelsea trails first-placed Liverpool by nine points and defending champion City by just one point.

“It’s nice to see the team improving, that is important. It’s a good feeling, but at the same time you have to be realistic,” Maresca said.

This summer, Maresca became Chelsea’s fourth permanent manager since the club came under American ownership midway through 2022. The 44-year-old Italian named Liverpool, City and Arsenal as the teams that are ahead of Chelsea — not necessarily by point totals though.

“For me it’s not about the points, about the table, that they are ahead of us. It’s about the process, the program — five years together, nine years together,” he said in reference to the tenures of managers Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and Pep Guardiola at City.

Arne Slot is in his first year as Liverpool coach but the team has barely changed from the one under Jurgen Klopp. Arsenal is level on points (22) with Chelsea.

Maresca, a former assistant to Guardiola, was hired by Chelsea after leading Leicester back to the Premier League.

“You can see the difference between us and the rest in this moment,” he said. “This doesn’t mean that we are not going to compete, (that) we are not going to win games. For sure we are going to do that until the end. But the main focus in this moment has to be the feeling that we are improving game after game.”

Chelsea beat Heidenheim 2-0 in Germany on Thursday to remain perfect in the third-tier UEFA Conference League.

(AP)

Updated 08:46 IST, November 30th 2024

