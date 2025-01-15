Search icon
Published 22:44 IST, January 15th 2025

Christian Pulisic limps out of AC Milan match sparking new injury fears

There are renewed injury concerns for Christian Pulisic after the United States international limped out of AC Milan’s match at Como on Tuesday.Pulisic was forced off the pitch on the stroke of halftime, leaving Milan with 10 men for the final moments of the first period.

Christian Pulisic | Image: AP

There are renewed injury concerns for Christian Pulisic after the United States international limped out of AC Milan’s match at Como on Tuesday.

Pulisic was forced off the pitch on the stroke of halftime, leaving Milan with 10 men for the final moments of the first period. He was replaced by Alejandro Jiménez for the second half.

The 26-year-old Pulisic went down after being caught on the ankle by Como defender Marc-Oliver Kempf. He immediately waved the medical staff over and appeared to be pointing to his left thigh.

His availability is unknown for Milan's match at Juventus on Saturday.

Pulisic had only just returned from injury — making his comeback in the Italian Super Cup , which Milan won. He had been out for nearly a month after tearing a muscle in his right calf and then sustaining a minor ankle issue.

Pulisic scored in both the semifinal and the final of the Italian Super Cup.

He has been one of Milan’s top players this season with five goals and four assists in Serie A. He has also scored three goals in the Champions League.

Milan went on to win the match at Como 2-1.

 

Updated 22:44 IST, January 15th 2025

