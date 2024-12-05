Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 09:22 IST, December 5th 2024

Days after Bove collapsed on same field, Fiorentina loses on penalties to Empoli in Italian Cup

With teammate Edoardo Bove watching from his hospital bed, Fiorentina was knocked out of the Italian Cup on penalties by Empoli on Wednesday.

Edoardo Bove, injured, is transported to a waiting ambulance during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter at the Artemio Franchi Stadium | Image: LaPresse via AP

 With teammate Edoardo Bove watching from his hospital bed, Fiorentina was knocked out of the Italian Cup on penalties by Empoli on Wednesday.

Empoli won the shootout 4-3 after the match had ended 2-2. Emmanuel Ekong sent his spot kick wide for Empoli but Fiorentina missed two — with Luca Ranieri seeing his saved and Moise Kean firing over the bar.

Sebastiano Esposito converted the winning penalty to send Empoli into the quarterfinals, where it will face either Juventus or Cagliari.

The match was being played just three days after Bove collapsed on the same field in the 16th minute of a Serie A match against Inter Milan. The 22-year-old has been awake and alert since Monday and had asked his teammates to play the cup match — as it was being considered whether to postpone.

There were plenty of banners in support of Bove in the stands and a huge No. 4 — his jersey number — was displayed before kickoff.

Ekong also held up four fingers after scoring the early opener for Empoli.

Kean, who had hit the crossbar in the first half, eventually equalized in the 59th minute and Robin Gosens completed the turnaround 11 minutes later.

But Esposito struck 15 minutes from time and the encounter went to penalties, with no extra time being played in the Cup at this stage.

Updated 09:22 IST, December 5th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.