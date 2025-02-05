Search icon
Published 23:08 IST, February 5th 2025

Deniz Undav Shoots Stuttgart Into The German Cup Semifinals

Deniz Undav fired Stuttgart into the German Cup semifinals with a 1-0 victory over Augsburg on Tuesday. The Germany forward scored in the 30th minute after being set up by former Augsburg forward Ermedin Demirović.

Deniz Undav | Image: AP

Deniz Undav fired Stuttgart into the German Cup semifinals with a 1-0 victory over Augsburg on Tuesday.

The Germany forward scored in the 30th minute after being set up by former Augsburg forward Ermedin Demirović.

Augsburg had made the better start to the quarterfinal match, and the visitors also missed good chances to equalize in the second half with substitute Mert Kömür drawing a good save from Alexander Nübel and failing to make the most of another chance.

Stuttgart ended a three-game losing streak.

However, the game ended with an injury to Stuttgart midfielder Enzo Millot after a foul from Dimitrios Giannoulis, who was booked. Millot needed support to limp off the field.

Defending champion Bayer Leverkusen hosts local rival Cologne in a quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Stuttgart next faces Borussia Dortmund away in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

 

Updated 23:08 IST, February 5th 2025

