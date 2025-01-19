East Bengal FC vs FC Goa LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

East Bengal FC and FC Goa meet once again in their ISL match as this time it is East Bengal who will be travelling to Goa to take on FC Goa. FC Goa are currently on the higher side of the ISL table with them holding onto fourth place. As for East Bengal FC, they are down in 11th place and will be looking to climb up in the table. FC Goa go into the match as favorites to take the three points.

Where will East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will be played at Fatorda Stadium.

When will East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will be played on Sunday, 19th January at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?