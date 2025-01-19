Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:04 IST, January 19th 2025

East Bengal FC vs FC Goa LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the ISL match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
FC Goa Striker Borja Herrera | Image: X/@FCGoaOfficial

East Bengal FC and FC Goa meet once again in their ISL match as this time it is East Bengal who will be travelling to Goa to take on FC Goa. FC Goa are currently on the higher side of the ISL table with them holding onto fourth place. As for East Bengal FC, they are down in 11th place and will be looking to climb up in the table. FC Goa go into the match as favorites to take the three points. 

Where will East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will be played at Fatorda Stadium. 

When will East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will be played on Sunday, 19th January at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs FC Goa ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and FC Goa live on OneFootball.

Updated 19:04 IST, January 19th 2025

Recommended

Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi Takes Cognizance of Fire Incident | LIVE
India News
Happy That He Is Recovering Well: Soha Ali Khan On Brother Saif’s Health
Entertainment News
What Caused Fire At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj | Details Inside
India News
Saif Stabbing Case Updates: Actor's Attacker In Police Custody
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh Mela Fire: PM Modi Dials CM Yogi, Takes Stock Of Situation
India News
PCB To Pay Additional USD 100,000 To High Profile Foreign Players in PSL
SportFit
UP Men Arrested for Spitting on Rotis at Uttarayan Fair in Bageshwar
India News
Kejriwal Writes To PM, Proposes Joint Housing Scheme With Centre
India News
Coldplay Mumbai Concert: 5 Viral Moments That Will Give You Major FOMO
Entertainment News
Rajasthan: Man Kills Wife's Relative Over Domestic Dispute
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: