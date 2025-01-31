East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC will be facing off in their ISL group stage match tonight as things are starting to get heated in India's top football league.

Where will East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena. East Bengal FC are currently struggling as they have found themselves towards the lower end of the ISL table in eleventh place. As for Mumbai City FC, they have an opportunity to make the top four, as with a win tonight they will take their points tally to 31 and go from sixth to fourth place.

When will East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC will be played on Friday, 31st January at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?