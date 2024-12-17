East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

Punjab FC will be travelling to Kolkata as they get ready to take on East Bengal FC in their ISL match as the season is reaching the half way mark. The fight for the top spots is intense and Punjab FC are right in it as they will be hunting for the three points. East Bengal FC are struggling as they are down in 11th and would be looking to improve upon their situation.

Where will East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Punjab FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

When will East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Punjab FC will be played on Tuesday, December 17th at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Punjab FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

Read More: Lamine Yamal Out For Up To One Month With Ligament Injury

How to watch live streaming East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Punjab FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Punjab FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between East Bengal FC and Punjab FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?