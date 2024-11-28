Emi Martinez Stuns Football World With Amazing Save, Justifies Best Goalkeeper Title

Emiliano Martinez has been on top of the world over the past few seasons as he has been an extremely important factor for the success of Argentina. He has won two Copa Americas, one Finalissima and one World Cup with the Argentine squad led by Lionel Messi. Emi Martinez has won several best goalkeeper titles and is currently considered as one of the best in the world. The Argentine goalkeeper justified all of his titles as he made an amazing save to stop Juventus from scoring against Aston Villa and ending the match in a 0-0 draw.

Emi Martinez Present Trophies As He Dazzles Against Juventus

Emi Martinez began the night by walking onto the field with his children and parading a pair of trophies for being the world’s best goalkeeper for the last two years.

He finished it by producing an astonishing save that vindicated those awards.

The Argentina international illuminated a 0-0 draw between his Aston Villa team and Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday by plucking the ball from behind him and scooping it off the goal line to deny Francisco Conceição what could have been the winner.

Replays showed the ball was almost entirely over the line before Martinez hooked it clear, and the goalkeeper was quickly congratulated by his teammates.

Martinez Makes Amazing Save To Stop Juventus From Winning In UCL

No save by Martinez will ever beat the one he pulled off for Argentina in the last seconds of extra time in the 2022 World Cup final, denying France striker Randal Kolo Muani and keeping teammate Lionel Messi’s dream alive of finally winning soccer’s biggest prize.

Read More: Carlo Ancelotti Shows FAITH In Kylian Mbappe Amidst TERRIBLE Run Of Form

He might just have run it close.

It was fitting he produced his wonder save against Juve on the night he showed off the two Yashin Trophies he claimed at the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in each of the past two years. The most recent one came last month.

As for Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, he finished the game relieved that what appeared to be a mistake in the final seconds of stoppage time didn’t cost his team.

Di Gregorio spilled a cross under pressure from Villa defender Diego Carlos and Morgan Rogers was there to poke the ball into the net.

A goal was awarded by the on-field referee but after a two-minute check, it was ruled out for a foul on Di Gregorio by Carlos.

“I think it was soft,” Villa striker Ollie Watkins said. “Maybe in the Premier League it’s a goal. But in Europe the goalkeepers are protected a lot.”