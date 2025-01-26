FC Barcelona vs Valencia Live Streaming: How To Watch The La Liga Match-Up In India, UK, US & Australia?

FC Barcelona will look to bridge the gap from the number one spot of the La Liga Standings, currently held by Real Madrid CF. The Catalans would lock horns against relegation-threatened Valencia while at home. FCB are the sure favourites as they enter the Spanish league competition. Their opposition would need a miracle to pull off a win against Barcelona. Ahead of the competition, take a look at all the details you need to know, including the timings, venue, and more.

Where Will The FC Barcelona Vs Valencia La Liga Match Take Place?

The La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Valencia and will take place at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

When Will The FC Barcelona Vs Valencia La Liga Match Take Place?

The La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Valencia will take place on Monday, January 27th at 01:30 AM IST.

How To Watch The FC Barcelona Vs Valencia La Liga Match Live Telecast In India?

Unfortunately the FC Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match won’t broadcast in India as there is no official broadcast partner for La Liga in the country.

How To Watch The FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In India?

Fans can watch the FC Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga live streaming in India for free on gxr.world website.

How To Watch The FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In USA?

Fans can watch the FC Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga live streaming in USA on ESPN plus.

How To Watch The FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of FC Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match on Premier Sports.

How To Watch The FC Barcelona Vs Valencia Live Streaming Of La Liga Match In Australia?