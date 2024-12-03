Search icon
Published 16:34 IST, December 3rd 2024

FC Goa Look To Maintain Form Against Hyderabad FC

Manolo Marquez's FC Goa will look to maintain their form with another three points against Hyderabad FC, who are seeking to break their two-game losing streak, in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
FC Goa | Image: X/FCGoa

Manolo Marquez's FC Goa will look to maintain their form with another three points against Hyderabad FC, who are seeking to break their two-game losing streak, in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

Marquez had guided Hyderabad FC to the ISL Cup win in 2021-22, and has since then moved on to bring the glory days back at FC Goa.

The Gaurs have had an invigorating campaign thus far, recording four victories and three draws in their nine matches to garner 15 points and sit at the sixth spot in the standings.

Updated 16:34 IST, December 3rd 2024

