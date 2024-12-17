FIFA Set To Announce Its Top Players In Men's And Women's Soccer In 'The Best' Awards

Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior is about to find out if he'll be finally getting his hands on a big global player award.

FIFA's “The Best” awards take place on Tuesday, when the top men's and women's soccer players of 2024 will be announced based on voting by fans, the current captains and coaches of all national teams, and media representatives. It is FIFA's version of the older and more prestigious Ballon d'Or prize.

Vinícius is on an 11-player shortlist for the best men's player, having been so disappointed to lose out to Manchester City midfielder Rodri for the Ballon d'Or in October that he and his Madrid team snubbed the ceremony in Paris in protest.

The FIFA ceremony starts at 1700 GMT in Doha, where Madrid and Vinicius traveled on Monday for the Intercontinental Cup final against Pachuca.

Rodri is also on the shortlist, along with Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi — last year's winner of the FIFA prize on a tiebreaker over Erling Haaland.

Barcelona playmaker Aitana Bonmati won the best women's player for 2023 and is seeking back-to-back FIFA prizes as one of four Spain players on the 16-woman shortlist.

Bonmati has won the Ballon d'Or for two straight years, and won the Spanish league, Spanish cup and Champions League with Barcelona in 2024.

The contenders have been selected based on their performances from Aug. 21, 2023, to Aug. 10. 2024.

FIFA said the award winners have been decided by an “equally weighted voting system” between fans, the captains and coaches, and the media.

The best men's and women's coaches and the best men's and women's goalkeepers will also be announced, along with the best men's and women's 11s and the Marta and Puskás Awards for the best goals in women's and men's soccer, respectively.