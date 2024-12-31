Search icon
Published 08:18 IST, December 31st 2024

Published 08:18 IST, December 31st 2024

Former England Manager Gareth Southgate Given Knighthood In UK's New Year's Honours List

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has been given a knighthood in this year's New Years honours list.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Gareth Southgate | Image: AP

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has been conferred with the highest honour in the United Kingdom. In this year's New Years honours list, the former England manager has been named for a knighthood. Gareth Southgate managed the England national team up until recently. The job is now managed by manager Thomas Tuchel who replaced Southgate. 

Gareth Southgate Given Knighthood In New Year Honours List 

Former England soccer manager Gareth Southgate has been given a knighthood in the New Year Honours list.

Southgate led England to two consecutive European Championship finals and the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, making him the most successful incumbent since Alf Ramsey.

The 54-year-old Southgate, who left the role shortly after England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July, became the fourth former England manager to receive a knighthood, after Ramsey, Walter Winterbottom, and Bobby Robson.

Read More: Northeast United End 2024 With Flawless 3-0 Win Over Mumbai City FC

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Gerald Davies was also knighted. He served as president of the Welsh Rugby Union.

Olympians Honoured With OBE's And MBE's

Nine-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockcroft, who has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), and Olympic 800-meter gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson, who becomes a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), are among stars of Britain’s Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic teams to have been honoured.

Athletics stars Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who won her first Olympic medal with heptathlon silver in Paris, and three-time medallist Dina Asher-Smith, were made MBEs. 

Read More: West Bengal, Kerala Clash In Blockbuster Santosh Trophy Final

Alan Hansen, the former Liverpool great, got an MBE and David Moyes, most recently the manager of West Ham, received the Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Dawn Astle, who set up the Jeff Astle Foundation to campaign for more research into head injuries in soccer on behalf of her father, who died of dementia in 2002, was made an MBE.

The awards given out by monarchs as part of orders of chivalry since the Middle Ages are now vetted by a government committee before being passed on to the prime minister and King Charles III. 

(With AP Inputs)

Updated 08:18 IST, December 31st 2024

