Published 23:15 IST, January 23rd 2025

France Forward Randal Kolo Muani Joins Juventus On Loan From PSG Until The End Of The Season

Juventus bolstered its attack by signing France forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season on Thursday. Juventus is in fifth place in Serie A and is unbeaten.

PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain, in Villeneuve-d’Ascq | Image: AP Photo

Juventus bolstered its attack by signing France forward Randal Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season on Thursday.

Juventus is in fifth place in Serie A and is unbeaten. However, Thiago Motta’s side has failed to finish teams off and drawn 13 of 21 games so far.

Kolo Muani became PSG's third-most expensive signing when he joined from German club Eintracht Frankfurt for 95 million euros (then $101 million) at the beginning of last season.

But he has failed to settle at the club and coach Luis Enrique used him sparingly this season.

Although his return of 11 goals in 54 games for PSG has fallen short, his speed and versatility as a skilful forward who can play wide or through the middle could suit Juve.

Kolo Muani has eight goals in 27 appearances for France. He played in the 2022 World Cup final defeat to Argentina and missed a golden chance in extra time.

Updated 23:15 IST, January 23rd 2025

