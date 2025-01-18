Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:36 IST, January 18th 2025

Frankfurt leaves out Omar Marmoush and beats struggling Dortmund in the Bundesliga

Omar Marmoush didn't play though he still made it onto the field to bid what seemed like a farewell as Eintracht Frankfurt beat struggling Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Friday.

Nuri Sahin | Image: AP

Omar Marmoush didn't play though he still made it onto the field to bid what seemed like a farewell as Eintracht Frankfurt beat struggling Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Friday.

Frankfurt left Marmoush out of its squad and confirmed he is close to completing a transfer to Manchester City. He will remain out of the team while negotiations continue.

After Frankfurt won the Bundesliga game, Marmoush joined the team on the field to acknowledge the cheers of the home crowd before being swarmed by his teammates.

The Egyptian striker has scored 15 league goals this season, raising questions over whether his departure will derail Frankfurt's bid to qualify for the Champions League.

For now at least, Frankfurt stayed on track, and 10th-placed Dortmund's losing run dragged on, piling pressure on coach Nuri Sahin.

Marmoush has played most of his breakout season in a two-striker formation with Hugo Ekitiké, who scored the opening goal in the 18th minute with a low shot through defender Waldemar Anton's legs to finish off an incisive counterattack.

Oscar Hojlund made sure of the win in added time, catching Emre Can in possession on the halfway line to start a breakaway that he ended with a low shot past stranded goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Frankfurt is third in the Bundesliga, six points off leader Bayern Munich.

Serhou Guirassy hit the post early on and Jamie Gittens had a penalty appeal turned down late in Dortmund's third straight loss to start 2025.

In each of those games, Dortmund struggled to deal with counterattacks and it was the same story on Friday as Sahin's team had 63% possession. Ansgar Knauff, in for Marmoush, could have scored a second goal for Frankfurt when he hit the post.

Dortmund coach Sahin was already under pressure before kickoff after his team — the Champions League runner-up last season — dropped to 11th in the Bundesliga following a shock 4-2 loss on Wednesday to relegation-threatened Holstein Kiel.

Dortmund has won just one of its last eight games in all competitions in a run stretching back nearly two months.

The one bright spot has been solid Champions League form ahead of Dortmund's visit to Italian club Bologna on Tuesday. Dortmund is ninth in the 36-team standings and is a strong contender to be one of the top eight teams who qualify directly for the round of 16 and skip the playoff stage.

 

Updated 23:36 IST, January 18th 2025

Recommended

Emergency Box Office Day 2: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Shows Decent Growth
Entertainment News
Saif's Stabbing Case: Actor Recovers While Attacker Remains On The Run
Entertainment News
Notorious Serial Killer 'Butcher of Delhi' Arrested After 1 Year
India News
Shimla Municipal Corporation Driver Dies as Vehicle Falls Into Gorge
India News
Main Accused Sanjoy Roy Found Guilty in RG Kar Horror Case | LIVE
India News
India Emerging Major Pole Over The Global Economy: Singapore President
India News
Indian Men And Women's Teams Storm Into Kho Kho World Cup Finals
SportFit
Magnussen Puts F1 In Rearview Mirror For Good And Begins His 2nd Career
SportFit
Part of Knife Used To Stab Saif Ali Khan Recovered By Mumbai Police
India News
Aero India 2025: BBMP Imposes Ban on Meat Stalls, Non-Veg Eateries
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: