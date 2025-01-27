Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:30 IST, January 27th 2025

Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona Setting Milestones In Attack To Stay In Contention In All Competitions

It's raining goals for Barcelona. There were five against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, five more against Benfica in the Champions League, and most recently seven against Valencia in La Liga.

Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick checks his watches during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Valencia at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium | Image: AP Photo

It's raining goals for Barcelona.

There were five against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, five more against Benfica in the Champions League, and most recently seven — four in the first 24 minutes — in a trouncing of Valencia in La Liga.

Not even when Barcelona flaunted the “MSN” attack of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar did the club put up such impressive numbers.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal form the latest forwards thriving up front, and Hansi Flick’s team has been setting milestones to be able to stay in contention in all competitions this season.

Flick became the second-fastest Barcelona coach to reach 100 goals on Sunday after the 7-1 rout of Valencia. The club has 101 goals in 32 games in all competitions under the German coach. Helenio Herrera reached the mark in 31 matches in the late 1950s. Luis Enrique and Tito Vilanova each needed 34 games, three quicker than Pep Guardiola at 37.

“I love the hunger my team has and how they show it. The game did not stop at 2-0 or 3-0, we fought on until the end, that is what I like about my players,” Flick said. “What we want is to put on a performance and win trophies, that is what matters.”

Crushing Valencia marked the fourth time in the last five games in which Barcelona scored at least five times. It was coming off a 5-4 comeback win over Benfica in the Champions League, after routing Real Betis 5-1 in the Copa and Real Madrid 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Barcelona has two of the top three highest goal-scorers in the top five European leagues, with Lewandowski leading the way with 29, five more than Manchester City's Erling Haaland and six more than teammate Raphinha.

“It’s a great situation and great news to see so many quality players, that is what we need and that’s what makes us good,” Flick said. “We have a great team and you can see that. The atmosphere is really good and we are doing a great job.”

Barcelona hadn't scored four times in the first 24 minutes of a match since 2008 against Almeria at Camp Nou. The last time the Catalan club scored five in a first half was in 2015 against Getafe.

In La Liga, Barcelona has 59 goals in 21 matches, nine goals more than the second best scoring team — Kylian Mbappé's Madrid. In the Champions League, Barcelona has 26 goals in seven matches, seven more than the second-best scoring team — Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona has secured a place in the Champions League last 16, and the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Barcelona sits third in La Liga, seven points behind leader Madrid.

Updated 23:30 IST, January 27th 2025

Recommended

"Maha Kumbh Connected To Faith Of Crores Of People": Kiren Rijiju
India News
Amit Shah Arrives in Prayagraj to Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam
India News
Republic Reveals Identity Of Person Who Rushed Bleeding Saif To Hospital
Entertainment News
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Must Include Slum Redevelopment Issues
India News
Netizens Slam Sam Pitroda For Supporting Illegal Immigrants
India News
Netanyahu Set To Meet Trump At White House Next Week
World News
Major Disappointment Accompanies Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 OTT Release
Entertainment News
Sky Force Box Office Day 4: Akshay's Film Witnesses Huge Drop On Monday
Entertainment News
Have Certain Things In Mind For Rohit And Kohli: Sitanshu Kotak
SportFit
Saif Attack Case: Who Is The Woman Linked To Bangladeshi Accused?
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: