ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC Edge Past 10-Man Mohammedan SC 1-0

Title-winners Mumbai City FC had to dig deep to secure a narrow 1-0 victory over 10-man Mohammedan SC in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

Despite playing with a numerical advantage for nearly an hour after Mohammed Irshad’s red card in the 35th minute, the Islanders struggled to break through until Vikram Partap Singh’s 49th-minute strike sealed the hard-fought win.

The win extended the Islanders’ dominance in Kolkata, where they’ve now triumphed in seven of their last ten matches, drawing twice.

In contrast, Mohammedan SC’s home woes continued, with the team yet to register a win in six matches this season.

The game began with Mumbai City FC asserting their control, probing the Mohammedan SC defense with relentless possession.

An early opportunity arose in the 16th minute when Mohammedan goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy's misplaced clearance landed at Lallianzuala Chhangte’s feet.

However, the forward missed a golden chance, firing wide of the target.

The turning point came in the 35th minute when Irshad received his second yellow card for a rash tackle on Brandon Fernandes, leaving the hosts down to 10 players.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Mohammedan SC managed to keep the scoreline intact going into halftime.

The Islanders came out stronger in the second half, taking advantage of the extra space.

Vikram Partap capitalised on a fumble by Bhaskar Roy.

The ball fell to Vikram at the edge of the box, and he unleashed a powerful left-footed shot into the bottom corner, giving Mumbai City FC the decisive lead.

Mumbai City maintained their offensive momentum, with Vikram nearly doubling the advantage moments later, only to be denied by a sharp save from Roy.

Brandon Fernandes and Tiri also came close, but their efforts failed to find the target.

Struggling to create meaningful attacks, Mohammedan SC resorted to defensive tactics.

Even with the introduction of substitute Lalremsanga Fanai in the 82nd minute, the home side couldn’t muster a comeback.