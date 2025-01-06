ISL 2024-25: Nine-Man Kerala Blasters FC Return To Winning Ways; Beat Punjab FC 1-0

Kerala Blasters FC defeated Punjab FC 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

A spot-kick from Noah Sadaoui was enough for Kerala Blasters FC to secure a win, especially after going down to nine men in the final quarter.

With this win, KBFC is back in the reckoning of the playoffs being only three points behind sixth-placed Odisha FC (20).

On the other hand, Punjab FC have succumbed to four consecutive defeats, and they were missing key attackers Luka Majcen and Ezequiel Vidal due to suspensions.

Kerala Blasters FC broke through Punjab FC’s resilience in the 44th minute and once again it was courtesy of Noah. The Moroccan made a surging run down the left flank and was brought down by Suresh Meetei in the box, resulting in a spot-kick for the visitors. Noah stepped up and slotted it past Muheet to score the opener.