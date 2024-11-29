Search icon
Published 08:32 IST, November 29th 2024

Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv Plays Soccer Game Without Incident In Hungary After Amsterdam Violence

Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv's game against Besiktas in the Europa League was played without incident before empty stands in Hungary on Thursday, with the stadium closed to fans over security concerns following attacks on Israeli supporters in Amsterdam this month.

Besiktas and Maccabi Tel Aviv | Image: AP

Maccabi won the game 3-1 on a cold and rainy evening in Debrecen, Hungary's second-largest city. Groups of police patrolled outside the stadium but security levels did not appear overwhelming in the city of around 200,000 residents.

After the match, Maccabi coach Zarko Lazetic said playing in front of an empty stadium without fans is always a struggle for the team.

“We play football because of the fans, to give them some pleasure, some excite(ment) and to be together,” he said.

Israel’s soccer teams play domestic games at home despite the Israel-Hamas war . But European soccer body UEFA has ruled that the war in Gaza means Israel cannot host international games.

The Thursday match was Maccabi’s first in Europe since its fans were assaulted in the Netherlands on Nov. 7 in attacks that were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Israel and across Europe.

Before that match in Amsterdam, a large crowd of Israeli fans chanted anti-Arab slogans, and later, youths on scooters and on foot crisscrossed the city in search of Israeli fans, punching and kicking them, according to the city's mayor.

Five people were treated in hospitals and police detained dozens of people.

Even before the Amsterdam attacks, the European soccer body UEFA announced that Thursday’s Europa League match, originally scheduled to take place in Istanbul, would be moved to a neutral venue “following a decision by the Turkish authorities.”

Hungary, which has hosted several home games for Israel’s national team since the war in Gaza began, agreed to host the game.

