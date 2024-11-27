Search icon
Published 08:50 IST, November 27th 2024

Jude Bellingham Reflects on Feeling Like England's Scapegoat Following Euro 2024 Final Loss To Spain

Jude Bellingham expressed his feelings of being unjustly blamed as a scapegoat for England's loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jude Bellingham | Image: AP

Unquestionably one of the top players in the world today, Jude Bellingham is a major part of the England national team and shows outstanding skill at Real Madrid. His outstanding performances show his potential as a top player; many see a promising future full of major accomplishments.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham says he felt like England scapegoat after Euro 2024

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said he was made a scapegoat after England came up short in its bid to win this year’s European Championship.

Bellingham, who scored one of the goals of the tournament with a stoppage-time overhead kick against Slovakia in the round of 16, said Tuesday he received unfair criticism for his performances.

“I’ve got to be honest, I think I lost my smile a lot after the Euros when it came to playing for England because I felt like I was a little bit mistreated in comparison to what I contributed,” he said. 

“I felt like some of it was a bit harsh on me. I felt I was a bit like the scapegoat. Maybe I was feeling a little bit sorry for myself.”

Bellingham went to the Euros following a brilliant season with Madrid where he won the Spanish league title and the Champions League. He was also named player of the season in Spain’s top division.

He scored two goals at the Euros as England finished runner-up after losing to Spain in the final.

“I felt like I contributed some pretty big moments and, in the end, it kind of felt like the whole world was crumbling down on me after the Euros, especially after the three days following the final. It wasn’t a nice feeling,” he said.

Bellingham has just helped England to promotion to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League and posted on Instagram earlier this month that he had “got his smile back.”

He is back in his homeland this week as Madrid faces Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

(AP)

Updated 08:50 IST, November 27th 2024

