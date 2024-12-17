Juventus vs Cagliari LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Coppa Italia Live In India, US, UK and Australia?

As the group stages of the Coppa Italia tournament are now over, it is time for the knockout stages and Italian giants Juventus will be playing their round of 16 match against Cagliari. Cagliari will be travelling to Turin to take on Juventus as there are still four spots remaining in the quarterfinals of the Italian domestic tournament. Juventus go into the match as favourites against Cagliari.

Where will Juventus vs Cagliari Coppa Italia match be played?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Cagliari will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

When will Juventus vs Cagliari Coppa Italia match be played?

The Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Cagliari will be played on Wednesday, December 17th at 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Juventus vs Cagliari Coppa Italia match in India?

The live broadcast of the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Cagliari will not be available in India.

How to watch live streaming Juventus vs Cagliari Coppa Italia match in India?

The live streaming of the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Cagliari will not be available in India.

How to watch Juventus vs Cagliari Coppa Italia match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Cagliari live on CBS.

How to watch Juventus vs Cagliari Coppa Italia match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Cagliari live on Viaplay Sports.

