Kerala Blasters FC Sack Head Coach Mikael Stahre After A String Of Poor Shows In ISL

Kerala Blasters FC on Monday announced the termination of services of their head coach Mikael Stahre with immediate effect after a string of poor performances by the club in the ongoing Indian Super League.

Assistant coaches Bjorn Wesstrom and Frederico Pereira Morais have also left the club, along with Stahre.

"The club sincerely thanks Mikael, Bjorn, and Frederico for their contributions throughout their time with Kerala Blasters FC. We wish them nothing but success in their future endeavours," the club said in a statement.

"The new head coach will be announced in due course." Till the new appointment is confirmed, reserve team head coach and head of youth development, Tomasz Tchorz, and assistant coach TG Purushothaman will take over the responsibility of managing the first team.

The 49-year-old Stahre, appointed ahead of the current season, enjoyed a promising start in the Durand Cup, but the Blasters suffered a last-minute elimination in the quarter-finals against rivals Bengaluru FC.

However, Blasters' ISL campaign under the Swede has been a challenging one.

Kerala Blasters currently sit 10th in the table, with just three wins and two draws from their first 12 matches. They are on a three-match losing streak, managing only one win while losing six of their last seven games.

Four of their seven defeats have come at home.

In total, the Blasters played 16 matches under Stahre (including four non ISL matches), managing only five wins while suffering eight defeats.