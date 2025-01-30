Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be facing off in their ISL match tonight as the two teams from the South of India go head to head. Kerala Blasters will travel to Chennai as they look to get a win away from home. Both of these teams are currently towards the lower end of the ISL table with Chennaiyin FC in 10th and Kerala Blasters standing at 8th. Both teams will be looking to get the three points away.

Where will Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai

When will Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be played on Thursday, January 30th at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

Read More: Barcelona Star Raphinha Praises Close Bond with Prodigy Lamine Yamal

How to watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?