Kylian Mbappe And Jude Bellingham CLAP BACK Against Critics With A 2-0 Win Against Getafe

Real Madrid got back to winning ways after they were hammered 4-0 by Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League match as they defeated Getafe 2-0 to close down the gap to table toppers FC Barcelona down to 1 point with a game in hand. It was also a spectacular outing for several Real Madrid players like Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe who scored against Getafe and silenced their critics. Real Madrid are now right behind Barcelona with only needing a point to overtake the Catalan club.

Mbappe And Bellingham Score In Real Madrid's 2-0 Win Over Getafe

Kylian Mbappé made some peace with Real Madrid’s fans. Mbappé scored in Madrid’s 2-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league on Sunday to help ease the pressure on the France star.

Mbappé, who has been criticized by some supporters because of his disappointing performances since joining the Spanish powerhouse this season, found the net in the 38th minute to seal Madrid’s victory at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Mbappé was coming off a lackluster outing — which included a missed penalty kick — against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Jude Bellingham, also the target of some fans’ criticism for recent poor play, had put Madrid ahead at the Bernabeu by converting a 30th-minute penalty. He also assisted in Mbappé’s goal — a well-placed low shot from outside the area.

Mbappé had scored only once in the team’s last six matches across all competitions, and twice in the last nine games.

“He played very well, was active and was as dangerous as always,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “He scored and created opportunities. He was very active, it’s what we want from him.”

Mbappe On The Right Track To Getting Back To Best Form After Goal Against Getafe

Mbappé was still far from his best, and he did not take the penalty kick which was converted by Bellingham. Another penalty — which was overturned by VAR — was also set to be taken by Rodrygo.

“The order for the penalties is Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, but without Vinícius, it was up to Bellingham and Mbappé to choose,” Ancelotti said.

The win moved Madrid within a point of league leader Barcelona, which lost 2-1 to Las Palmas on Saturday. Madrid, the defending champion, has a game in hand.

Madrid was one point ahead of city rival Atletico Madrid, which won 5-0 at Valladolid on Saturday.

Madrid has lost three of its five Champions League matches but has won three straight in the league to cut into Barcelona’s lead. The Catalan club is winless in three consecutive league games.

“Things have been going well in La Liga since the last defeat, but we can’t get sidetracked because this is what Real Madrid demands,” Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger said. “We must continue and do better in the Champions League.”

Also Sunday, Villarreal drew 2-2 with visiting Girona after leading 2-0 and eventually conceding an equalizer seven minutes into stoppage time.

Athletic Bilbao rallied to win 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano with a pair of second-half goals by Oihan Sancet, while Athletic’s Basque rival Real Sociedad defeated Real Betis 2-0 at home.