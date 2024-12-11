Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 09:35 IST, December 11th 2024

Kylian Mbappé Makes History with 50th Champions League Goal In Real Madrid's Victory Over Atalanta

Kylian Mbappé etched his name in history by scoring his 50th Champions League goal, helping Real Madrid secure a remarkable victory against Atalanta.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Super Cup Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atalanta at the Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland | Image: AP Photo

Real Madrid triumphed 3-2 over Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in an exciting UEFA Champions League game. Kylian Mbappé opened the score in the tenth minute of the contest. With second half goals, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham widened Madrid's lead. Atalanta battled back; Charles De Ketelaere converted a penalty shortly before halftime and Ademola Lookman scored in the 65th minute, but Real Madrid held on for the victory. This outcome sustains Madrid's prospects for tournament qualification.

Kylian Mbappé scores his 50th Champions League goal but then exits Real Madrid’s win at Atalanta

Kylian Mbappé scored his 50th Champions League goal but then exited Real Madrid’s 3-2 win at Atalanta on Tuesday with an apparent physical issue.

The France striker used an expert control with his left foot to gather a pass from Brahim Diaz then quickly darted past a defender and unleashed a shot with his right foot into the far corner to put Madrid ahead 1-0 10 minutes in.

At 25 years and 356 days, Mbappé is the second-youngest player to reach the 50-goal mark after Lionel Messi, who was 24 and 284 days when he got to 50 in 2012.

Mbappé reached the milestone in 79 matches — the fourth fastest after Ruud van Nistelrooy (62 games), Messi (66), and Robert Lewandowski (77).

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the all-time Champions League scoring list with 140 goals and Messi is next with 129.

Mbappé exited later in the first half with an apparent leg issue. He was replaced by Rodrygo.

Real Madrid’s big stars turned on the style to revive the Spanish giant’s faltering Champions League title defense on Tuesday.

Galacticos Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham all scored in a thrilling 3-2 win at Italian league leader Atalanta. But Madrid still had to ride its luck as Mateo Retegui fired over from in front of goal in stoppage time when handed a golden chance to level the game.

It was only Madrid’s third win in the competition’s revamped league phase and leaves the 15-time champion in the unseeded playoff positions in 18th place.

“It’s a very important win. Not everyone wins here. We suffered and competed. In the Champions League, you have to suffer,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “It’s still difficult to finish in the top eight, but we have two games left to earn points.”

Six-time champion Liverpool leads the way after maintaining its perfect record in Europe this season with a 1-0 win against Girona.

Like Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain also picked up a much-needed win, beating Salzburg 3-0 to sit in the last playoff spot in 24th place.

Bayer Leverkusen is second after a 1-0 win over Inter Milan, while Aston Villa beat Leipzig 3-2 and is third.

The top eight teams advance directly to the round of 16. Positions nine to 24 face a playoff to reach the next phase.

(AP)
 

Mohammed Salah's Milestone GOAL Propels Liverpool to Victory Over GironaMohammed Salah's Milestone GOAL Propels Liverpool to Victory Over Girona
PRIME Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius & Bellingham Shine as Madrid Beat AtalantaPRIME Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius & Bellingham Shine as Madrid Beat Atalanta

Updated 09:35 IST, December 11th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.